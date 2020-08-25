Salad Dressings Market: Adoption of Organic Ingredients for Salads in North America Will Lead to Expansion

The global salad dressings market size will gain momentum owing to increasing preference for healthy food and evolving consumer food eating habits. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Salad Dressings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Sauce, Gourmet Salt), By End Use (Food Services Sector, Household), By Distribution Channels (Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” States that the indulgence in exotic and authentic food taste by the consumers will be the driving factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Salad dressings are condiments that are added to salads to enhance its taste. There are different types of salad dressings such as cheese, nuts, cream, sauces, mayonnaise, and others that are added to different types of salads that suits the taste of the consumers. In addition to this, the condiments are found in packaged form across several supermarkets. Rising shift towards clean eating by health-conscious consumers will propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Coolgreens “Salad of Hope” Initiative to Spur Demand

In response to the rising pandemic, Coronavirus, that has put forth unprecedented time, in April 2020, Coolgreens, an Oklahoma-based eatery, has announced its initiative, Salads of Hope. As per the initiative, for every salad sold by the eatery, it will donate a salad to the local hospitals in Oklahoma and Tulsa. The healthy lifestyle eatery serves salads, sandwiches, and other products that are freshly prepared. Rising consumer preference for healthy food is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to the market report, there are several companies operating in the market striving to maintain market stronghold during the forecast period. The companies are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, and product launches to maintain market presence and hold major salad dressings market revenue in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, The Kraft Heinz Company announced its launch of new sauce for salad dressing known as The Pioneer Woman in downtown Chicago. Moreover, back in April 2018, the company had announced its partnership with Food Network to launch variety of salad dressings and other types of cooking sauces.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Preference for Organic Food to Aid Growth in North America

Among the region, North America is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as growing preference of the consumers towards healthy food consumption. Furthermore, addition of several natural and organic condiments in daily diet is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America during the projected horizon. Moreover, rising demand for authentic food in countries such as US will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

