Nutrition Powder Market Will Rise Substantially Backed by Increasing Awareness for Fitness Worldwide

The global nutrition powder market will rise gradually backed by increasing awareness for fit body during the forecast period. The need for healthy body has propelled the rise of several fitness centres that will drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights, published this information, in its latest upcoming report, titled “Nutrition Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Casein Protein, Brown Rice Protein, Mixed Plant Proteins, Egg Protein, Whey Protein, Pea Protein, Hemp Protein), By Application (Ready-to-cook, Snacks, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Convenience stores, Drug and Speciality Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Institutional Sales) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

A nutrition powder is a meal replacement option that provides a complete balanced nutrition for the body. Furthermore, they are useful to boost immunity and may reduce the effects of chronic diseases to some extent. In addition to this, a good nutrition powder contains proteins for the growth of the body. The protein content in a nutrition powder may be in isolate or concentrated form. However, for best results, it is always recommendable to have isolate protein powder rather than concentrated powder. Fitness enthusiasts mostly prefer nutrition powder before their exercise regime to assist optimal muscle growth.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Health and Fitness Industry to Propel Market

According to a data by Global Wellness Institute, the health and fitness industry is one of the fastest growing industry with estimated values of worth $3.7 trillion and with a predicted double-digit growth rate each year. Rising fitness centers across the globe will drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, rising lifestyle relating illness, influence of social media, and growing shift towards healthcare across several regions is expected to be the growth factors for the market during the forecast period. World Health Organization states that, in 2014, about 40% adults were found to be overweight globally. Increasing health-conscious mindset among the millennials will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Preference for Sport Drinks to Surge Demand in North America

Among the region, the market in North America is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing preference for sport drinks, and presence of several recreational facilities for the population. Furthermore, rise in number of bodybuilders, and sports athletes owing to rise in high endurance sports such as MMA, and UFC will positively affect the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific will witness significant growth for the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as growing population in countries such as China, and India in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

HUL Merging with GlaxoSmithKline to Drive Market

In April 2020, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), a leading FMCG company, announced its merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. HUL with this acquisition will furthers expand its operations in the nutrition powder segment and over the counter products. Companies adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, and product launches to strengthen their market presence will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Life Extension, in March 2020, launched a new berry-colored powder, NitroVasc Boost, that aids circulation. According to the company, the product can be easily combined with pre-workout drinks, water, and other water-soluble products.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nutrition-powder-market-102121

