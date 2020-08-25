Impact of COVID-19 on Ceiling Microphone Market

The global ceiling microphone market is anticipated to cross US$ 53 Mn by 2030. The ceiling microphone market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor to the ceiling microphone market in terms of revenue in 2019. The prominent market share of the region is due to the high adoption of ceiling microphones by end users, especially in the U.S. The ceiling microphone market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Increase in Adoption of Ceiling Microphones Driving Global Market

Ceiling microphones are capable of picking up audio from 360 degrees, and are ideal for conferencing, presentations, or collaboration with remote participants. This has increased the adoption of ceiling microphones across various end users such as the education sector, media & entertainment industry, and government & public sector to offer a complete sound system package.

In addition, ceiling microphones are used to improve teaching standards within a large group in educational institutes. Educational organizations have been widely deploying ceiling microphones, while addressing school/college assemblies, programs, and online classes, along with many other applications. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the ceiling microphone market.

Ceiling Microphone: Market Segmentation

The global ceiling microphone market has been segmented in terms of microphone type, mounting type, end user, and region. Based on microphone type, the market has been classified into wired and wireless. The wired segment dominated the global ceiling microphone market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on mounting type, the ceiling microphone market has been categorized into hanging microphone models, gooseneck microphone models, and flush mounted models.

The hanging microphone models segment is expected to account for leading share of the global ceiling microphone market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. The end user segment has been classified into education, telecom & IT, government & public, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and media & entertainment. The telecom & IT segment holds major share of the global ceiling microphone market, whereas the education segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR. This is primarily due to increasing shift of consumers toward smart education systems across the globe.

Ceiling Microphone Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ceiling microphone market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the ceiling microphone market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the North America ceiling microphone market. This is primarily due to the presence of well-established and technologically advanced players in the region. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, players are more focused on developing touchless devices in order to maintain current norms. The ceiling microphone market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are key markets in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global ceiling microphone market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. In-depth geographic analysis has also been included as part of the ceiling microphone market.

Ceiling Microphone Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global ceiling microphone market. Key players profiled in the report include Acoustic Magic, Audio-Technica U.S., Inc., Audix Microphones, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Biamp Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., ClearOne, Inc., Clockaudio Pte. Ltd., GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S, Harman International Industries, Inc., Phoenix Audio Technologies, Polycom, Inc., Pro Acoustics LLC, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH, Shure, Inc., TOA Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc.