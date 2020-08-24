Pheromones Market Size, Share, Demands and Regional Forecast till 2026

The global pheromones market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Agricultural Pheromones Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones), Function (Mating Disruption, Detection and Monitoring, Mass Trapping), Mode Of Application (Traps, Sprayers, Dispensers), By Crop (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetables) and Geography Forecast Till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other pheromones market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Best Companies Covered in The Pheromones Market Research Report:

Biobest

Syngenta

ISAGRO

Suterra

Provivi, Inc.

Russell IPM

Bedoukian Research

BioPhero

Pherobank

Laboratorios Agrochem

Troy Biosciences

Exosect, and

Pacific Biocontrol Corporation

Other Players

Aggregation Pheromones to Emerge as the Dominant Product Type

Aggregation pheromones account for a major share in the global Agricultural Pheromones Market. These types of pheromones attract both female and male insects, controlling insect pests on a large scale. This is one of the primary factors fueling demand for aggregation pheromones. Among crop types, orchard crops are expected to lead and cover a higher value in the global Agricultural Pheromones Market. These crops offer beneficial results in controlling insect pests by using pheromones.

Regional Analysis for Pheromones Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Pheromones Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Pheromones Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Pheromones Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

