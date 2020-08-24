Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Demands and Regional Forecast till 2026
The global biopesticides market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Biopesticides Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides) Source (Microbials, Biochemicals) Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) Crops (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other biopesticides market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
List of Best Companies Covered in The Biopesticides Market Report:
- Bayer CropScience
- BASF
- DowDupont
- Marrone Bioinnovations
- Koppert
- Valent BioSciences
- BioWorks Inc.
- Isagro
- Stockton Ltd.
- Other players
As per the recent report published by Fortune Business Insights, the biopesticides market in North America was valued at US$ 1.27 Bn in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second-leading region in the global market. The regions are expected to continue enjoying a stronghold in the global Biopesticides Market through the forecast period.
Governments in North America and Europe have implemented stringent regulations to curb the consumption of chemical pesticides in order to prevent a damaging environment. This is a key factor aiding the growth of the market in these regions. This is likely to enable the global Biopesticides Market exhibit an impressive CAGR in the coming years.
On the flipside, the Biopesticides Market in Asia Pacific and South America currently hold relatively a slower share in the global market. However, these regions are expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in emerging nations will support the expansion of the Biopesticides Market in Asia Pacific and South America.
Regional Analysis for Biopesticides Market:
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
