Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Demands and Regional Forecast till 2026

The global seed treatment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) and Geography Forecast Till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other seed treatment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Companies Covered in the Report

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF

DowDupont

FMC Corporation

Arysta LifeScience

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Sumitomo Chemicals

Incotec

Nufarm

Other players

Fortune Business Insights projects biological seed treatment to witness robust growth among other product types. This segment held 16.24% of the global Seed Treatment Market in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until 2025. The rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the world is fueling demand for biological seed treatment among farmers. Consequently, biological seed treatment shows good results in different field trials. Furthermore, this segment is likely to gain higher acceptance among crop producers. Among functions, seed enhancement is likely to remain strong as it increasingly involves usage of insecticides and fungicides. Rising focus on research and development (R&D) activities among industry stakeholders is expected to drive the seed enhancement of crop plants.

Regional Analysis for Seed Treatment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Seed Treatment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Seed Treatment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Seed Treatment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

