Poultry Diagnostics Market Size Outlook, Share Value, Global Growth Drivers and Industry Forecast to 2023

The Global Poultry Diagnostics Market is accounted for $348.1 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% to reach $682.56 million by 2023. Growing concerns regarding food security, increase in disease outbreaks in poultry, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases and technological advancements in animal health are some factors propelling the market growth. However, rising costs of feed and high poultry production costs are inhibiting the market size.

Based on diseases, Avian influenza which is generated by influenza virus Type‘A’, can infect various species of food producing birds such as quails, chickens, guinea fowl, turkeys, etc., as well as pet birds and wild birds with some strains resulting in high mortality rates. The Asian origin vastly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus has engaged much attention over the last few years because of outstanding outbreaks globally in domestic and wild birds. Severe infections with avian influenza should be considered with supportive care, and individuals should be secluded to prevent secondary cases. Accessibility of superior diagnostic techniques is further facilitating the discovery of these rare infections.

Depending on tests, the poultry diagnostics market is categorized into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) and other diagnostic tests. PCR tests are primarily used for various types of influenza, Newcastle and Mycoplasma infections. Real time PCR tests are more used techniques than traditional PCR tests. It allows fast detection of pathogens and provides great accuracy. PCR and its derivatives also enable the operation of suitable treatment at an early stage and decrease bigger outbreak.

North America dominated the global market due to increasing adoption of diagnostic modalities, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure and the existence of multinational players. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to huge livestock population, increasing demand of poultry-derived food products and growing awareness about animal health.

Some of the key players in Global Poultry Diagnostics market are

AffiniTech, LTD, AgroBioTek Internacional, BioChek, BioinGentech Biotechnologies, Inc., Bioneer Corporation, BioNote, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Clementia Biotech, DRG Instruments GmbH, GD Animal Health, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVet, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Nisseinken Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Zoetis, Inc.

Tests Covered:

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

• Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay (ELISA)

• Other Diagnostic Tests

Diseases Covered:

• Avian Influenza

• Avian Mycoplasmosis

• Avian Salmonellosis

• Avian Pasteurellosis

• Chicken Anemia

• Avian Reovirus

• Newcastle Disease

• Infectious Bronchitis

• Infectious Bursal Disease

• Avian Encephalomyelitis

• Other Diseases

Services Covered:

• Bacteriology

• Parasitology

• Virology

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

